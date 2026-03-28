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Steve Witkoff Confirms Iran Meetings Amid Ongoing US-Israel Strikes
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff said on Friday that discussions with Iran are anticipated “this week,” emphasizing that President Donald Trump is seeking a “peace deal” amid ongoing US-Israeli military operations.
“We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it. Ships are passing. That's a very, very good sign, and I think the president wants a peace deal,” Witkoff stated during an investment forum in Miami.
He added, “My definition of real negotiating would be right here, and we don't leave until we're done, and we've offered that.”
Separately, Trump told reporters ahead of his Miami trip that Iran is signaling readiness for talks.
“They are being decimated. They are talking, we are talking, now they want to make a deal,” he said.
Marco Rubio also indicated that Washington expects to conclude its military campaign in Iran “in a matter of weeks, not months,” noting that objectives can be achieved without deploying ground troops.
According to reports, the United States and Israel have carried out airstrikes on Iran since February 28, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as neighboring states including Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf countries hosting US military assets. These exchanges have caused casualties, infrastructure damage, disruptions to global markets, and interruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with at least 13 US service members killed since the conflict began.
“We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it. Ships are passing. That's a very, very good sign, and I think the president wants a peace deal,” Witkoff stated during an investment forum in Miami.
He added, “My definition of real negotiating would be right here, and we don't leave until we're done, and we've offered that.”
Separately, Trump told reporters ahead of his Miami trip that Iran is signaling readiness for talks.
“They are being decimated. They are talking, we are talking, now they want to make a deal,” he said.
Marco Rubio also indicated that Washington expects to conclude its military campaign in Iran “in a matter of weeks, not months,” noting that objectives can be achieved without deploying ground troops.
According to reports, the United States and Israel have carried out airstrikes on Iran since February 28, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as neighboring states including Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf countries hosting US military assets. These exchanges have caused casualties, infrastructure damage, disruptions to global markets, and interruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with at least 13 US service members killed since the conflict began.
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