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US-Israel Strikes Target Tehran’s University of Science and Technology
(MENAFN) According to reports, University of Science and Technology was hit during a series of US-Israeli attacks on Tehran, as stated by Iranian media on Saturday.
As stated by reports, the incident occurred during the latest wave of strikes, though no official details have been released regarding casualties or property damage.
Earlier, the Israeli military announced it had conducted additional operations in Tehran as part of coordinated actions with the United States.
Reports also noted that Saeed Shemkadri, a member of the university’s electrical engineering department, was killed on March 23 when his home was targeted in US-Israeli attacks.
According to reports, these developments take place amid nearly a month of ongoing military action, during which the United States and Israel have conducted airstrikes across Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as neighboring states such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
As stated by reports, the incident occurred during the latest wave of strikes, though no official details have been released regarding casualties or property damage.
Earlier, the Israeli military announced it had conducted additional operations in Tehran as part of coordinated actions with the United States.
Reports also noted that Saeed Shemkadri, a member of the university’s electrical engineering department, was killed on March 23 when his home was targeted in US-Israeli attacks.
According to reports, these developments take place amid nearly a month of ongoing military action, during which the United States and Israel have conducted airstrikes across Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as neighboring states such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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