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Turkey Signs MoU with Azerbaijan to Boost Media Cooperation
(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye Communications Directorate formalized a partnership with Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the International Strategic Communication Summit (STRATCOM) 2026 held in Istanbul.
As stated by reports, the agreement was signed by Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and the Azerbaijani agency’s chairman, Ahmad Ismayilov.
The MoU is designed to enhance collaboration between the two nations in areas including digital and social media, audiovisual media, strategic communication, and crisis management, according to Duran.
The agreement also includes the creation of a joint working commission and permanent committees under the framework of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Joint Media Platform. This platform is intended to deepen integration between Turkish and Azerbaijani media, ensure the dissemination of accurate public information, and coordinate efforts to combat disinformation.
As stated by reports, the agreement was signed by Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and the Azerbaijani agency’s chairman, Ahmad Ismayilov.
The MoU is designed to enhance collaboration between the two nations in areas including digital and social media, audiovisual media, strategic communication, and crisis management, according to Duran.
The agreement also includes the creation of a joint working commission and permanent committees under the framework of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Joint Media Platform. This platform is intended to deepen integration between Turkish and Azerbaijani media, ensure the dissemination of accurate public information, and coordinate efforts to combat disinformation.
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