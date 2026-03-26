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Spain Warns US-Israeli War on Iran Worse Than US-Led Invasion of Iraq
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that the ongoing US-Israeli military actions against Iran could have “much worse” consequences than the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, while reiterating Madrid’s refusal to participate.
Speaking to the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, Sanchez described the situation as an “absolute disaster,” saying it has “undermined international law and destabilized the Middle East.” He added that the conflict has reignited tensions in Iraq and Lebanon, heightened insecurity across Gulf states, and worsened global energy challenges.
”We are not facing the same scenario as in the illegal war in Iraq,” Sanchez said. “We are facing something much worse, with a far broader and deeper impact.”
He criticized the 2003 administration of then-Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar for supporting the US-led invasion and deploying Spanish troops to Iraq.
“We say no to repeating the mistakes of the past; we say no to dressing up as democracy, which is in reality greed and political calculation,” Sanchez said. “In short, we say no to war.”
Highlighting Iran’s capabilities, Sanchez noted that the country is larger than Germany, France, and Italy combined and possesses substantial military strength, including long-range ballistic missiles. He emphasized that Tehran has spent decades fortifying its defenses since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Addressing economic implications, Sanchez said: “This war is a huge mistake whose costs we neither accept nor are willing to pay.” He noted that the government approved a €5 billion package last week to protect Spanish households.
Spain has emerged as one of the European Union’s most vocal opponents of the conflict, withdrawing its ambassador from Israel and downgrading diplomatic ties.
The position has also strained relations with Washington. Spain has denied US requests to use shared military bases for operations linked to the war, citing national sovereignty. President Donald Trump criticized the move, threatening trade actions and citing Spain’s failure to meet NATO’s 5% defense spending target.
Despite the tensions, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said earlier this month that bilateral relations remain “normal.”
Speaking to the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, Sanchez described the situation as an “absolute disaster,” saying it has “undermined international law and destabilized the Middle East.” He added that the conflict has reignited tensions in Iraq and Lebanon, heightened insecurity across Gulf states, and worsened global energy challenges.
”We are not facing the same scenario as in the illegal war in Iraq,” Sanchez said. “We are facing something much worse, with a far broader and deeper impact.”
He criticized the 2003 administration of then-Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar for supporting the US-led invasion and deploying Spanish troops to Iraq.
“We say no to repeating the mistakes of the past; we say no to dressing up as democracy, which is in reality greed and political calculation,” Sanchez said. “In short, we say no to war.”
Highlighting Iran’s capabilities, Sanchez noted that the country is larger than Germany, France, and Italy combined and possesses substantial military strength, including long-range ballistic missiles. He emphasized that Tehran has spent decades fortifying its defenses since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Addressing economic implications, Sanchez said: “This war is a huge mistake whose costs we neither accept nor are willing to pay.” He noted that the government approved a €5 billion package last week to protect Spanish households.
Spain has emerged as one of the European Union’s most vocal opponents of the conflict, withdrawing its ambassador from Israel and downgrading diplomatic ties.
The position has also strained relations with Washington. Spain has denied US requests to use shared military bases for operations linked to the war, citing national sovereignty. President Donald Trump criticized the move, threatening trade actions and citing Spain’s failure to meet NATO’s 5% defense spending target.
Despite the tensions, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said earlier this month that bilateral relations remain “normal.”
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