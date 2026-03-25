'Owaisi Has Two Faces': Giriraj Singh Attacks AIMIM Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of speaking differently inside and outside Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "Owaisi has two faces. One face is that he speaks in Parliament with the Constitution and the law. Outside, his agenda is focused on figures like Akbar and Babur, with the aim of questioning when Sharia laws will be implemented in India."

The remarks come amid fresh political developments involving the AIMIM. Owaisi recently announced that his party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).

The move is being seen as a significant attempt to consolidate minority political forces in the state. Kabir, a former Trinamool Congress MLA, has emerged as a notable figure in central Bengal, particularly in Murshidabad district. He had floated the AJUP in December 2025 after being expelled from the Trinamool Congress.

At a gathering held at his party headquarters, Darussalam, in Hyderabad, Owaisi also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging "injustice against Bengali Muslims". He claimed that at least five lakh OBC certificates had been cancelled under her government.

The AIMIM chief's announcement signals a potential shift in West Bengal's political landscape ahead of the Assembly polls, with new alliances likely to influence electoral dynamics in minority-dominated regions.

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "The Prime Minister tweeted that the world is looking towards India with hope, as many global leaders are facing challenges. The world's trust rests on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he is fulfilling his duties with dedication, taking both the nation and the situation seriously. Unlike the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), who is only spreading confusion."