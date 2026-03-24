No Real Progress Toward Peace From Russia Yet Zelensky
"Today there was a report from our negotiation team that returned from the United States of America. Unfortunately, there is no real movement so far – Russia does not want movement toward peace," Zelensky said.Read also: Ukraine envoy at UNSC: Russia is bluffing and undermining peace talks
At the same time, he stressed the importance of doing everything possible in Ukraine, the United States, and Europe to make Russia interested in diplomacy, rather than in making more money from oil and gaining more time for further attacks and aggression.
"Peace must be reliable – that is our goal, and it will be achieved. And we will respond to attacks. Definitely," Zelensky said.
Earlier, Zelensky said that in order to stop the war and resolve key issues in the negotiation process, meetings at the level of state leaders were needed.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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