403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosions Shake Tehran Amid Ongoing US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) A series of explosions shook Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Wednesday during an ongoing US-Israeli military campaign, as stated by reports.
Eyewitnesses reported smoke rising over the eastern parts of the city while Iran’s air defense systems were activated in response.
At the same time, the Israeli military announced it had carried out strikes on multiple locations across Tehran.
Tensions have escalated sharply since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces began airstrikes on Iranian territory. In retaliation, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Gulf nations hosting US military assets, contributing to casualties and infrastructure damage across the region.
Eyewitnesses reported smoke rising over the eastern parts of the city while Iran’s air defense systems were activated in response.
At the same time, the Israeli military announced it had carried out strikes on multiple locations across Tehran.
Tensions have escalated sharply since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces began airstrikes on Iranian territory. In retaliation, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Gulf nations hosting US military assets, contributing to casualties and infrastructure damage across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment