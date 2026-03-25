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Iran Launches Strike on U.S. Base at Erbil Airport
(MENAFN) Iran declared on Tuesday that it had carried out a deliberate strike against the US military base located at Erbil airport in northern Iraq, marking a significant escalation in the region's rapidly deteriorating security landscape.
According to a state-run news agency, citing the Iranian army, ground-to-ground missiles were deployed in the assault, with American forces stationed at the airport serving as the primary target.
Tehran's announcement followed an earlier disclosure by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), which revealed that six Peshmerga fighters had been killed and 30 others wounded after Iranian ballistic missiles slammed into military positions across Erbil — underscoring the deadly reach of the strike beyond its intended target.
KRG President Nechirvan Barzani did not mince words in his response, roundly condemning the Iranian assault as a "hostile act."
The attack represents the latest chapter in an accelerating cycle of military confrontation that erupted after US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran on February 28. Since then, Tehran has mounted a relentless retaliatory campaign, raining drones and missiles on Israel and Gulf nations where American troops and military assets are based — drawing an ever-widening circle of nations into an increasingly dangerous regional conflict.
According to a state-run news agency, citing the Iranian army, ground-to-ground missiles were deployed in the assault, with American forces stationed at the airport serving as the primary target.
Tehran's announcement followed an earlier disclosure by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), which revealed that six Peshmerga fighters had been killed and 30 others wounded after Iranian ballistic missiles slammed into military positions across Erbil — underscoring the deadly reach of the strike beyond its intended target.
KRG President Nechirvan Barzani did not mince words in his response, roundly condemning the Iranian assault as a "hostile act."
The attack represents the latest chapter in an accelerating cycle of military confrontation that erupted after US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran on February 28. Since then, Tehran has mounted a relentless retaliatory campaign, raining drones and missiles on Israel and Gulf nations where American troops and military assets are based — drawing an ever-widening circle of nations into an increasingly dangerous regional conflict.
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