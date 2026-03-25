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Asia Turns to Remote Work as Oil Prices Soar
(MENAFN) With oil prices climbing sharply on the back of intensifying Middle East hostilities, a growing number of Asian nations are dusting off pandemic-era playbooks — mandating remote work and rolling out sweeping energy conservation measures to shield their economies from the fallout.
Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines have all moved to implement work-from-home directives and fuel-saving initiatives as the crisis deepens.
In Indonesia, authorities are weighing the introduction of a hybrid work model alongside online schooling as tools to curb fuel consumption. The potential impact is considerable — reduced commuting alone could slash fuel usage by as much as 20%, according to media.
Vietnam, which depends heavily on imported fuel, has called on its private sector to embrace remote work following dramatic price spikes in gasoline and diesel that drove motorists to form long queues at filling stations. "Businesses need to encourage work-from-home when possible to reduce the need for travel and transportation," the country's Trade Ministry stated in a mid-March release.
Thailand, meanwhile, has already transitioned portions of its public workforce to remote operations, pairing that shift with broader energy-saving mandates — among them restrictions on air-conditioning and cutbacks in government travel.
The Philippines has gone a step further. Flexible scheduling and a condensed four-day office week have been introduced for select government employees, and on Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national energy emergency, unlocking emergency measures aimed at stabilizing fuel supplies and cushioning the broader economy.
Among the region's most sweeping responses, however, is Pakistan's — where authorities have enforced partial remote work across the public sector, slashed fuel allowances, and temporarily shuttered schools.
The cascade of emergency measures reflects the gravity of the disruption rippling through global energy markets. US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which began on February 28, have killed more than 1,340 people to date — including Iran's then–Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with waves of drones and missiles directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces.
At the center of the economic storm sits the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical oil transit corridors — which has been effectively choked off since early March. Approximately 20 million barrels of crude pass through the waterway each day, and its prolonged disruption has sent shipping costs soaring while pushing global oil benchmarks to new highs, compounding the pressure on energy-dependent economies across Asia and beyond.
Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines have all moved to implement work-from-home directives and fuel-saving initiatives as the crisis deepens.
In Indonesia, authorities are weighing the introduction of a hybrid work model alongside online schooling as tools to curb fuel consumption. The potential impact is considerable — reduced commuting alone could slash fuel usage by as much as 20%, according to media.
Vietnam, which depends heavily on imported fuel, has called on its private sector to embrace remote work following dramatic price spikes in gasoline and diesel that drove motorists to form long queues at filling stations. "Businesses need to encourage work-from-home when possible to reduce the need for travel and transportation," the country's Trade Ministry stated in a mid-March release.
Thailand, meanwhile, has already transitioned portions of its public workforce to remote operations, pairing that shift with broader energy-saving mandates — among them restrictions on air-conditioning and cutbacks in government travel.
The Philippines has gone a step further. Flexible scheduling and a condensed four-day office week have been introduced for select government employees, and on Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national energy emergency, unlocking emergency measures aimed at stabilizing fuel supplies and cushioning the broader economy.
Among the region's most sweeping responses, however, is Pakistan's — where authorities have enforced partial remote work across the public sector, slashed fuel allowances, and temporarily shuttered schools.
The cascade of emergency measures reflects the gravity of the disruption rippling through global energy markets. US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which began on February 28, have killed more than 1,340 people to date — including Iran's then–Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with waves of drones and missiles directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces.
At the center of the economic storm sits the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical oil transit corridors — which has been effectively choked off since early March. Approximately 20 million barrels of crude pass through the waterway each day, and its prolonged disruption has sent shipping costs soaring while pushing global oil benchmarks to new highs, compounding the pressure on energy-dependent economies across Asia and beyond.
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