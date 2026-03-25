Anil Kapoor Says 'He'd Want To Walk This Earth Only With Wife Sunita', Pens Beautiful Birthday Note

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor has opened his heart out and penned a heartfelt note for his wife Sunita Kapoor on account of her birthday today on the 25th of March.

The actor expressed that Sunita would be the 'only person he would ever want to walk this earth with.'

Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a carousel of pictures along with a long emotional note for his wife.

He wrote,“Today is your birthday, My Love, And while it is your day, it will always be a special day for me too.”

He further expressed,“When I think about what I want to say, I realize there is so much I've never truly said. In the rush of life, it's easy to forget to acknowledge the person who quietly holds everything together.”

Anil further wrote,“You have never looked for attention, never wanted the spotlight, never cared about cameras or the glare of the paparazzi. Yet somehow, without ever asking for it, you have earned the love and admiration of everyone around you.”

The actor further added,“In the little things you do, bringing people together, hosting with so much warmth, remembering every small detail, celebrating others more than yourself, you have built the world that we all call home.”

The father of Sonam Kapoor shared,“You have nurtured every friendship with such care over the years, and especially our friendship of fifty-two years. One of the many things that amazes me about you is how the simplest things bring you so much joy.

"An evening with friends, a game of Scrabble, these days a round of Mahjong, sometimes even Carrom, laughter over small competitions... those little moments that many people have forgotten how to cherish.”

He continued,“You still celebrate traditions with the same love, calling friends over for Karva Chauth, gathering people, making every occasion feel special. In a world that often runs after attention, you have quietly found happiness in the most genuine moments.”

The doting husband concluded,“And that is what makes you so extraordinary. I feel incredibly fortunate. Not just because you are my wife, but because you have been my friend, my partner, and the only person I would ever choose to walk this earth with."

"We haven't grown older together, we have simply grown together. And that means everything to me. Happy Birthday @kapoor” (sic)

The post shared by Anil featured a mix of present-day and throwback pictures of himself with Sunita, highlighting their relationship over the years.

In one picture, Anil and Sunita are seen posing against a scenic night backdrop, while another picture shows a candid black-and-white moment from their younger days.

The carousel also includes glimpses of their family moments and travel memories together.

Talking about Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, the couple has been married for over four decades, tying the knot in 1984.

The couple are parents to actress Sonam Kapoor, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, and producer-designer Rhea Kapoor.

They are also grandparents to little Vayu and are set to embrace grandparenthood once again, as Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child.

–IANS

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