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Iran Allows Strait of Hormuz Transit for Vessels Not Engaged in Aggression
(MENAFN) Iran’s permanent mission to the UN announced Tuesday that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the Strait of Hormuz, provided they are not involved in acts of “aggression” against the country, as stated by reports.
“Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may — provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations — benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities,” the mission said on the social media platform X.
The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions following a US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 reported deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf nations hosting US military bases.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil typically pass daily, has faced effective disruption since early March. The interruptions have driven up shipping costs and pushed global oil prices higher.
“Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may — provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations — benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities,” the mission said on the social media platform X.
The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions following a US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 reported deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf nations hosting US military bases.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil typically pass daily, has faced effective disruption since early March. The interruptions have driven up shipping costs and pushed global oil prices higher.
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