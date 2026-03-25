EC Circular Row Intensifies In Kerala As Police Crack Down On Social Media Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 25 (IANS) The controversy over the appearance of the BJP's seal on an official Election Commission circular continued to intensify in Kerala, with police action over the past two days adding a fresh layer of tension to the issue.

In a sweeping move, the Kerala Police have issued notices to 270 X (formerly Twitter) handles, 200 Facebook pages and 90 Instagram accounts that shared the image of the controversial circular.

Acting on police directives, Facebook and Instagram have removed posts carrying the image, while several posts remain accessible on X, raising questions over uneven enforcement across platforms.

The development has triggered strong reactions within the state, with critics alleging that law enforcement is being used to curb online discourse rather than address the core issue.

Concerns are being raised over freedom of expression, particularly as the notices target users who circulated content linked to a matter of public interest.

The controversy dates back to the circulation of an official communication attributed to the Election Commission in which a BJP seal was seen affixed, sparking immediate debate over the neutrality of the constitutional body.

The image quickly went viral on social media, prompting demands for clarification.

The Election Commission subsequently indicated that the presence of the seal was a mistake, but the explanation did little to quell the growing unease.

Over the past 48 hours, the focus has shifted from the circular itself to the police response.

Legal experts and observers point out that while misinformation and doctored content must be addressed, any action must be proportionate and transparent, especially when it involves a constitutional institution.

The incident has also come at a politically sensitive time, with Kerala heading into an election season where institutional credibility is under close scrutiny.

The absence of a detailed and public clarification from authorities has only added to the uncertainty, allowing speculation to persist. Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators.

As the row deepens, the twin issues of institutional accountability and the limits of policing online speech are likely to remain at the centre of public debate in the state.