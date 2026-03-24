Terrorist Attack In Bucha: Police Notify Perpetrator Of Suspicion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regional prosecutor's office reported this on Telegram.

The investigation established that in March of this year, a Russian special service recruited the suspect through an online game. He maintained contact with a handler via a messenger app, receiving instructions and funds to prepare explosions.

Following the instructions, the suspect purchased the necessary components and manufactured two improvised explosive devices, preparing them for remote detonation.

SSU and police detain Russian agent who carried out terrorist attack in Bucha

On March 23, one of the devices was activated near a residential building in Bucha. The explosion damaged the facade, windows, and nearby parked cars.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the second device detonated. The new explosion caused additional destruction, and officers were injured.

According to investigators, the suspect's actions were aimed at intimidating civilians and destabilizing the situation, which are characteristic signs of a terrorist act.

The suspect has been charged under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a terrorist act committed repeatedly or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or one that caused significant property damage or other serious consequences.

During a search, law enforcement officers also found synthetic narcotic substances in the suspect's possession. The issue of additional legal qualification regarding their storage is being considered.

The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. Prosecutors have already filed a motion with the court to impose pre-trial detention.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are identifying all those involved in the crime, including its organizers and coordinators.

Police detain suspect in case of murder ofofficer in Sloviansk

As reported, shortly before dawn on March 23, an explosion occurred on one of the streets in Bucha. After emergency services arrived at the scene, another explosion followed.

A 21-year-old local resident was detained shortly afterward in connection with the double terrorist attack.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine