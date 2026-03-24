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Turkish Defense Minister Receives Qatari Ambassador, Military Officials

Turkish Defense Minister Receives Qatari Ambassador, Military Officials


2026-03-24 07:10:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey, HE Yaşar Güler received Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Turkey, HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Henzab along with Head of the International Military Cooperation Authority, Maj. Gen (Air) Mohammed Rashid Al-Shahwani and the Qatari Military Attaché in the Republic of Turkey, Brig. Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Sulaiti.

The Qatari military delegation had participated in the transfer of the bodies of the Turkish martyrs from Doha to Ankara following the crash of a Qatar Armed Forces helicopter.

The delegation conveyed the State of Qatar's condolences for the three martyrs, expressing sympathy with the Turkish people.

For his part, the Turkish Minister of Defense extended his condolences to the families of the Qatari military personnel who were also martyred in the same incident, wishing them mercy and expressing his sympathies to the people of Qatar.

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The Peninsula

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