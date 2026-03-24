Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Carries Out Nearly 50,000 Emergency Inspection Orders

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has revealed that it had executed 49,756 emergency inspection orders during the period from February 28 to March 22, issuing violations against 80 violating commercial enterprises and shutting down two others.

A statement by the MoCI yesterday highlighted that its operations centre is working around the clock to monitor markets and receive reports and complaints, as well as ensure swift responses and address these matters more efficiently.

It added that 318 inspectors were engaged in surveillance inspections in collaboration with personnel from the Ministry of Municipality.

These inspections are intended to ensure the commercial enterprises are law-abiding entities and that key commodities are available, as well as their adherence to proclaimed prices, market stability, and stockpile surveillance, the statement read.

The statement further noted that the operations centre received 408 complaints during the same period, which were responded to instantly in less than 24 hours with 100%.

Overall, the ministry confirmed that it is committed to protecting consumer rights and maintaining a fair and thriving environment for commerce to help achieve balance among a variety of parties and promote market stability and sustainability.