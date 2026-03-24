Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) Drilling Near Completion At Breakaway Dam Copper VMS Project

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, Mar 25, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited (ASX:CTN ) advised that its current drilling program at the Breakaway Dam Copper Project, located approximately 17km east of Menzies in Western Australia, is nearing completion.Highlights- Drilling nearing completion at the Breakaway Dam Copper Project, with approximately 1,600m completed- Breakaway Dam is a confirmed copper-rich VMS system, with prior drilling delivering copper intersections approaching ~2% Cu over meaningful widths- This Drill Program was designed to test conductor thickness and continuity within priority DHEM targets, successfully intersecting targeted conductor positions- Multiple zones of sulphide mineralisation observed, consistent with the interpreted VMS system- Assays have been fast tracked following field observations and intersection of priority conductor plates- DHEM surveys to commence, with DeepVision Geophysics mobilising to site- Planning for the next phase of drilling underway pending receipt of assaysThe program is expected to conclude within the coming days, representing a targeted step forward in advancing understanding of the geometry, continuity and scale of the Breakaway Dam copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system.The drilling program has visually intersected sulphide mineralisation associated with modelled conductor targets, derived from previously completed downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys.These outcomes strengthen the Company's targeting approach and support ongoing work to define the geometry, continuity and scale of the Breakaway Dam VMS system.Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:"This program has been designed to test the most compelling targets identified at Breakaway Dam, and it is extremely encouraging see sulphide mineralisation intersected in line with our modelling. These results provide further validation of our targeting approach and reinforce our confidence in the broader potential of this copper-rich VMS system.Assays are being prioritised following encouraging field observations, and with DHEM surveys imminent, we are focused on maintaining momentum and advancing the project through its next phase."CONTEXT FROM PREVIOUS DRILLINGDrilling at Breakaway Dam has intersected sulphide mineralisation in all holes, occurring in a consistent stratigraphic position within fine-grained metasedimentary units overlying a porphyritic basalt sequence.This geological setting, together with the observed sulphide assemblage and associated geophysical responses, is consistent with the Company's interpretation of Breakaway Dam as a confirmed copperrich VMS system. Drilling has returned multiple copper intersections across the central zone, including individual intervals approaching ~2% Cu, with mineralisation occurring over true widths of up to approximately 8-9 metres.The presence of both copper- and zinc-bearing sulphides further supports the interpretation of a copper-rich VMS system.PROGRAM BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVESThis phase of drilling was designed as a focused follow-up to previous drilling and geophysical surveys, which identified:- A ~700 metre strike length of sulphide mineralisation- Strong DHEM conductors, interpreted to represent accumulations of sulphide material- Geological characteristics consistent with a copper-dominant VMS system, including footwall stringer zones and metal zonationThe primary objectives of the current program were to:- Test the continuity and geometry of the mineralised system- Directly target modelled conductor plates derived from previous DHEM surveys- Assess potential for thicker sulphide accumulations within plate cores- Provide data to refine geological and geophysical models ahead of further drillingDrilling Progress and ObservationsA total of approximately 1,600 metres has been drilled across the program to date, with completion expected within the coming days.Drilling successfully intersected priority conductor targets, validating the Company's geophysical modelling and targeting methodology. Drill holes designed to test key modelled conductor plates successfully intersected the intended target positions (Figure 3*).Drilling also tested a geochemical target south of the central zone, aimed at evaluating the broader strike potential of the system beyond the currently defined mineralised corridor.Field logging has identified multiple zones of sulphide mineralisation across several drill holes, with sulphides distributed over meaningful downhole intervals and locally increasing in intensity within discrete zones.Importantly, the variability in sulphide intensity observed to date is consistent with drilling intersecting different parts of a broader sulphide system, rather than isolated occurrences.Samples have been submitted for laboratory analysis, with assay results being prioritised.Next StepsFollowing completion of drilling, downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys will be undertaken to further refine the geometry of the system.DeepVision Geophysics is scheduled to mobilise to site on 27 March 2026, with surveys aimed at:- Identifying off-hole conductive responses- Refining the position, size and orientation of sulphide bodies- Generating new high-priority drill targetsThe integration of drilling and DHEM data is expected to provide a clearer picture of the scale and continuity of the system and guide the next phase of exploration.Planning for the next phase of drilling is already underway and will be refined following receipt of assay results and DHEM survey data. This is expected to support continued drilling momentum at Breakaway Dam, as the Company works to further define the size and scale of the system and assess its mineralisation potential.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.