Centre Notifies Order To Boost Natural Gas Infra, Improve Access To Piped Natural Gas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) In an effort to strengthen natural gas infrastructure and improve ease of doing business, the government has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The order, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, provides a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, addressing delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas.

The order comes into immediate effect and establishes a comprehensive, transparent, and investor-friendly framework for efficient gas distribution, rapid infrastructure expansion, and equitable access to cleaner energy.

The order aims to facilitate the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks, improve last-mile connectivity, and promote a shift towards cleaner fuels for cooking, transport and industrial purposes, thereby strengthening energy security and supporting India's transition to a gas-based economy.

According to an official statement, this order addresses longstanding challenges in infrastructure development, regulatory uncertainty, and delays in approvals, while positioning natural gas as a key transition fuel.

“At its core, the reform is designed to significantly improve ease of doing business by simplifying procedures, reducing regulatory bottlenecks, and creating a predictable and transparent operating environment for stakeholders,” said the statement.

The reform aims at transparent and predictable regulatory framework, establishes a clear, uniform framework for laying, building, operating, and expanding pipeline infrastructure and introduces standardised processes and timelines, reducing ambiguity and administrative discretion.

It also ensures time-bound approvals with deemed approval provisions to eliminate procedural delays; single, harmonised framework across jurisdictions to reduce fragmentation in permissions and elimination of arbitrary levies and charges, ensuring transparency and cost predictability.

The government said it remains committed to expanding the role of natural gas in India's energy mix and fostering a policy environment that promotes investment, innovation, and sustainability.

-IANS

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