Moreno Named Al Rayyan Head Coach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Rayyan officially appointed Spanish coach Vicente Moreno as their head following the departure of Portuguese tactician Artur Jorge to Brazilian side Cruzeiro.

The club on Tuesday confirmed reaching an agreement with Al Wakrah SC, Moreno's former club, with the coach's approval marking the transition.

“This move reflects the strong cooperation and relationship between the two clubs,” Al Rayyan said in an official statement.

Al Rayyan also expressed“sincere thanks and appreciation” to Al Wakrah's management for facilitating the transfer and wished Moreno“every success in his new role,” hoping he will fulfill the ambitions of both the club's management and fans.

Jorge, who joined Al Rayyan in January 2026, leaves the club currently sitting fourth in the Qatar Stars League, seven points behind leaders Al Sadd. Al Rayyan aim to secure a semi-final spot and defend their QSL Cup title as they push for a strong finish this season.

In the interim, assistant coach Abdulghafoor Murad guided the team to a 3-0 victory over Al Shahania in the QSL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.