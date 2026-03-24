Community Highlights Remote Learning Pros And Cons

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Adapting remote learning in the light of the ongoing crisis in the region has been commended by the academic community at Qatar Foundation universities. They agree that it reflects resilience and commitment of the academic community while highlighting some of the major drawbacks of the programme.

Dr Ali Sultan, associate dean, Foundational Sciences, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, said this approach has proven to be an effective solution under the current circumstances.“It has allowed teaching and learning to proceed without interruption while prioritising the safety and well-being of students, staff and faculty. The transition was relatively smooth, with most courses delivered efficiently through online platforms while maintaining a high standard of education,” he noted.

He said remote learning works well as a temporary or complementary approach.“Completing an entire academic year exclusively online may not provide the same educational experience as in-person instruction. In medical education, direct interaction with faculty, hands-on laboratory work, and clinical exposure at the hospitals and health centers are essential components that are more effectively delivered in a physical learning environment,” he emphasised.

According to Dr James Roach, associate dean for Premedical Education, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, lessons learned from the Covid-19 times have allowed the academic community to transition more effectively to remote delivery this time.

“Additionally, necessary instructional software packages have added features that better facilitate both learning and evaluation. Our students have also adapted quickly to the new delivery modality. While the curricula can be delivered in a remote manner, it is better delivered onsite,” he explained.

Jannat Almazbek, a student of Georgetown University in Qatar stated that remote learning system is the best alternative to recreate the sense of community during these times.

“One suggestion that I have for online classes is to increase engagement as much as possible. Some professors view active participation as consistent quizzing during the sessions, which can discourage speaking up. Including some light activities, such as Kahoots or using reactions/avatars to answer questions, could uplift the general mood and make classes more fun,” she stated.

She also pointed out that students should exert effort by showing up and being active in classes, without putting all of the pressure of engagement on the professors and teachers.

Radiyah Ahmed, another student from Georgetown University in Qatar, highlighted that remote learning is convenient in many ways:“It saves time because students don't have to commute every day and it makes classes more accessible since we can join from home. However, there is much less interaction with teachers and classmates, so students can feel isolated and less motivated.”

However, she believes that students spend too much time on screens, which can affect both their attention and their health. She added:“When learning is fully online, students also miss opportunities to develop important social and intellectual skills through real classroom interaction and group activities.

“In my opinion, remote learning can be useful in some situations, but it should not replace in-person learning. A balanced mix of both systems would probably work better.”