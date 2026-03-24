Naftogaz Discusses Increasing U.S. LNG Purchases With American Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“We discussed in detail the possibilities of expanding financial instruments to increase purchases of American LNG and equipment. Expanding such mechanisms is critically important for ensuring energy security not only of Ukraine but of the entire Eastern European region,” Koretskyi wrote.

He noted that since last year Naftogaz has already purchased about 1 billion cubic meters of American liquefied natural gas.

Russia attacksfacilities in Poltava and Sumy regions overnight

Koretskyi also briefed partners on the current gas supply situation, the state of infrastructure after Russian strikes, and the set of measures Naftogaz is taking to prepare for the next heating season. The parties also discussed involving American companies in joint development of gas fields in Ukraine.

As reported earlier, Naftogaz on March 18 held a meeting with a technical working group regarding the consequences of a Russian attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure.