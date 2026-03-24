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Uzbekistan Reports Growth In Trade With Italy In Early 2026

Uzbekistan Reports Growth In Trade With Italy In Early 2026


2026-03-24 10:02:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 25.Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy totaled $40.0 million in January 2026, marking an increase of 6.1% compared to $37.7 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency show that the figure, however, decreased by 30.3% compared to $57.4 million recorded in January 2024, indicating fluctuations in bilateral trade dynamics.

Italy remained among Uzbekistan's key trading partners, ranking within the top 20 countries in terms of trade volume with the country.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's total foreign trade turnover reached $5.8 billion in January 2026, increasing by $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, compared to the corresponding period of 2025

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Trend News Agency

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