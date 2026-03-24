US Army Launches Drone Marketplace

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 25 (IANS) The US Army has launched a digital marketplace to speed up drone purchases and expand access to advanced unmanned systems for its forces and allies.

The platform will allow Army units, government partners, and allied nations to compare and buy vetted drone systems. Officials said it will reduce delays and deliver technology to soldiers faster.

The marketplace was developed with Amazon Web Services and the Army Enterprise Cloud Management Agency. It includes tools for comparing systems, collecting feedback, and placing orders.

“The UAS Marketplace is a prime example of how the Army is transforming its acquisition processes to be more agile, competitive, and effective,” said Brent G. Ingraham, the Army Acquisition Executive.

“By lowering barriers to entry and partnering with a wider range of industrial innovators, we are building a more resilient and responsive defense industrial base, which is essential for equipping our force and deterring our adversaries,” he said.

Officials said the platform marks a shift from traditional procurement methods. It aims to create a more competitive and transparent system and expand the supplier base.

Maj. Gen. Clair Gill said the platform reflects a change in approach.

“The success of this marketplace directly demonstrates the power of the Portfolio Acquisition Executive construct to deliver tailored capability faster and more efficiently,” Gill said.

“It represents a pivotal shift in our acquisition mindset and is a cornerstone of Army Aviation's modernization strategy,” he added.

Rodney Davis said the system responds to field requirements.

“The UAS Marketplace is a direct response to the evolving needs of our Soldiers on the ground,” Davis said.

“By creating a dynamic and competitive environment, we are not just buying drones; we are delivering versatile and advanced aerial capabilities that will give our formations a decisive edge in multi-domain operations,” he said.

Officials said the platform is built for speed and scale.

“The UAS Marketplace is a transformative approach to acquisition,” said Col. Danielle Medaglia.

“By fostering competition and innovation, we are ensuring that Soldiers have access to the most advanced technologies to meet their mission requirements. This strategy is about delivering capability at scale and at speed,” she said.

The Army will also use the marketplace to support allies and partners. It aims to streamline foreign military sales and strengthen defence ties.

The platform will be displayed at the Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama. A separate showcase is planned in April.

Drones have become central to modern warfare. They are used for surveillance, targeting and combat roles. Recent conflicts have shown their growing importance on the battlefield.

The US military is pushing to modernise procurement systems. It is focusing on speed and flexibility. The new marketplace is part of that effort to maintain a technological edge.