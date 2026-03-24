Assistant Professor of Sociology and Criminology/Director of the Black Studies Institute, University of Windsor

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Dr. Camisha Sibblis is an Assistant Professor and the Director of the Black Studies Institute at the University of Windsor. She holds a BA in Philosophy from the University of Toronto and pursued her BSW, MSW, and PhD degrees at York University. Prior to her move to the University of Windsor, she was an Assistant Professor of Criminology, Law, and Society and the Associate Director of Belonging, Equity, Anti-Racism and Decolonization for the Inlight Institutional Initiative for Student Mental Health Research at the University of Toronto. Dr. Sibblis has extensive experience working with marginalized children, youth and their families as a school social worker, as a child welfare worker, an expert witness in court, and as a clinician who, in addition to treatment, has authored various types of assessment reports - including Impact of Race and Culture or Enhanced Pre-Sentence Reports. She counseled Black wards of the Children's Aid Society as a mental health practitioner in private practice; and she is a clinical agent for the Office of the Children's Lawyer.



2023–2025 Director, Black Scholars Institute at the University of Windsor 2020–2023 Assistant Professor, University of Toronto

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