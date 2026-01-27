Zumwalt's Hypersonic Reboot Adds Punch But Not Parity With China

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US Navy's troubled Zumwalt-class destroyer is being recast as a long-range hypersonic strike asset as the US adapts its naval strategy to intensifying competition with China.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that the US Navy's stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt returned to sea for the first time in nearly three years after completing builder's sea trials following a major missile refit that transformed the ship into the service's first surface combatant capable of fielding hypersonic weapons, according to US and industry officials.

The trials, conducted off Pascagoula, Mississippi, marked the culmination of extensive modernization by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). The work began after the ship entered the Ingalls Shipbuilding yard in August 2023. During the overhaul, the US Navy removed Zumwalt's two 155-millimeter advanced gun systems (AGS).

It replaced them with four large missile tubes designed for the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) system, enabling the future deployment of the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) missiles.

HII said the at-sea tests validated the performance of propulsion, navigation and combat systems following the refit, a milestone the company described as critical to setting the precedent for the three-ship Zumwalt class. US Navy officials say the destroyer is expected to be returned to the fleet later this year to support further testing ahead of achieving initial operational capability.

The US Navy plans to install the same hypersonic strike capability on sister ships USS Michael Monsoor and USS Lyndon B Johnson in the coming years as part of a broader push to add long-range conventional strike options to its surface fleet.

That refit reflects a deliberate redefinition of the Zumwalt class's purpose-from a niche platform designed to support amphibious assaults at the shoreline into a stealthy, long-range strike asset meant to operate across contested maritime theaters and impose costs on adversaries well beyond the littoral.