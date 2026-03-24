Lebanese FM Says Withdrawing Approval Of Iranian Ambassador, Not Equal To Cutting Ties With Iran

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the decision to withdraw approval for the accreditation of Iranian Ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sheibani does not constitute a severing of diplomatic relations with Tehran.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Ministry said that the decision, based on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, serves as a measure taken against the envoy for breaching diplomatic norms, citing Article 41 of the Convention, which states that diplomats have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of the receiving state.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry pointed out that Sheibani had commented on Lebanese internal politics and government decisions, in addition to having held meetings with non-official Lebanese parties without having coordinated with the Ministry.

The Ministry reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to establishing the best of relations with Iran and others based on mutual respect and non-interference.