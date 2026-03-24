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Lebanon, UK Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation

Lebanon, UK Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation


2026-03-24 07:10:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanese Army Commander General Rudolph Haykal met Tuesday with Admiral Edward Algren, Senior Advisor to the British Ministry of Defence for the Middle East and North Africa, to discuss developments in Lebanon during this critical period for the region.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance military cooperation between their respective armies.

Earlier today, Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun met with British Admiral Edward Algren.

During their meeting, they reviewed the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which resulted in over a thousand deaths and hundreds of injuries, as well as the displacement of nearly one million Lebanese citizens and widespread destruction in Lebanese towns and villages targeted by the bombing.

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The Peninsula

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