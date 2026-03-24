Trump Says US In Negotiations With Iran 'Right Now'
Doha, Qatar: The US president says that negotiations with Iran to end the war are under way“right now”, claiming Tehran wants to make a deal“so badly,” according to Al Jazeera.
“We're in negotiations right now,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, saying that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved.
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