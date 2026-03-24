Jordan Reports 61% Self-Sufficiency In Crops, No Need For Vegetable Price Caps

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture, Saeb Khraisat, said there is currently no justification for imposing price caps on vegetables, noting that the country does not import vegetables but is self-sufficient in them, while only some types of fruit are imported.Khraisat told reporters on Tuesday that the ministry monitors any price violations in coordination with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.He said the self-sufficiency rate for crops has reached 61 percent, emphasizing that the kingdom's agricultural sector is stable and capable of meeting domestic needs.Khraisat predicted that vegetable prices would decline in April as local market supplies increase.He also said Jordan has sufficient stocks of poultry and table eggs to last more than 100 days, adding that the current rainy season promises a good agricultural season that will benefit various crops.