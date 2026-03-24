Amir Receives Phone Call From Turkish President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from the President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the outset of the call, HH the Amir and the President of Turkiye exchanged condolences over the martyrs of the helicopter crash involving the Qatari Armed Forces in the country's territorial waters, praying to Almighty Allah to grant them His vast mercy and to bestow patience and solace upon their families.

During the call, the two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made to de-escalate tensions and enhance stability.

HH the Amir expressed his appreciation to the Turkish President for Turkiye's efforts to halt military escalation in the region.

The two sides exchanged views on continuing coordination and dialogue between the two countries in a manner that strengthens bilateral cooperation and serves their shared interests