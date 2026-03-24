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News Update! (24-03-2026)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs meets French Minister of the Armed Forces.
Supreme Judicial Council has reviewed more than 5,000 cases remotely so far this month.
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