Kenya Airways Sees Boost From Middle East Conflict

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nairobi: Kenya's national carrier has seen passenger numbers jump by nearly a third and cargo up more than 250 percent during the Mideast war, its CEO said Tuesday.

The war between the United States and Iran, now in its fourth week, has sent shockwaves through global markets, with fuel prices soaring.

While major airlines have suspended flights to the Gulf, or cut back due to fuel shortages, Kenya has seen a boost as an alternative hub.

"We took advantage of the current situation and mainly rerouted a lot of customers from Europe," Kenya Airways CEO George Kamal told AFP.

"We see an increase from Europe, Asia and the US through Nairobi as a hub now," he added.

The airline said that despite the low season, its planes are now flying at an average of 99 percent full on some long routes, compared to 70 percent normally.

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways has seen its cargo shipments grow from roughly 70 tonnes per day to 180 tonnes since January as exporters have sought alternatives routes bypassing hubs in the Middle East.

The number of planes leaving to the Middle East have fallen by 20 to 30 percent, said Kamal, but it is using far bigger planes to compensate.

"The number of flights reduced...but the capacity increased. We used to fly to the Middle East 20 tonnes per flight. Now I'm flying 110 tonnes per flight," he said.

The national carrier, which has about 50 days of fuel remaining, said the country was "looking for alternative sources of jet fuel".

Kenya currently sources all its fuel from the Middle East through government-to-government deals with Gulf crude producers and refiners.