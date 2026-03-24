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France Introduces Support Measures for Farmers Amid Rising Energy Costs
(MENAFN) French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard on Tuesday introduced a series of measures aimed at helping farmers cope with soaring energy prices linked to tensions in the Middle East, according to reports.
“Today, we are announcing the deferral of MSA (farmers’ social security) contributions and certain tax obligations. We are introducing a short-term fuel loan to ease cash flow pressures for those most affected by the increase in off-road diesel (GNR),” Genevard told a broadcaster.
She also revealed plans for structural loans totaling up to €500 million (approximately $579 million) to support specific sectors.
Genevard emphasized the need to plan for the long term, stating, “We also need to look ahead.
At its core, this crisis reveals vulnerabilities, particularly our dependence on fertilizers, which are, of course, absolutely essential.”
The announcement comes as regional tensions have escalated following a US and Israeli joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
“Today, we are announcing the deferral of MSA (farmers’ social security) contributions and certain tax obligations. We are introducing a short-term fuel loan to ease cash flow pressures for those most affected by the increase in off-road diesel (GNR),” Genevard told a broadcaster.
She also revealed plans for structural loans totaling up to €500 million (approximately $579 million) to support specific sectors.
Genevard emphasized the need to plan for the long term, stating, “We also need to look ahead.
At its core, this crisis reveals vulnerabilities, particularly our dependence on fertilizers, which are, of course, absolutely essential.”
The announcement comes as regional tensions have escalated following a US and Israeli joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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