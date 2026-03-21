Donald Trump Says He's 'Glad' After Death Of Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former US President Donald Trump has reacted sharply to the death of Robert Mueller, saying he is“glad” the former special counsel has died.

Donald Trump reacts to Robert Mueller's death

Mueller, who led the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, died at the age of 81 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. His death was first reported on 21 March and later acknowledged by Trump in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In the post, Trump wrote:“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” The remark stands in contrast to the condolences and tributes that have been shared by others following Mueller's death.

More about Robert Mueller

Mueller had a long career in public service. He served as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2001 to 2013, having been appointed by George W. Bush. He later became special counsel in 2017, overseeing a two-year inquiry into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election in favour of Trump.

The investigation concluded that Russia did attempt to influence the election. However, it did not establish that members of Trump's campaign had conspired with the Russian government. Trump has consistently described the inquiry as a“hoax” and has criticised its findings.

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The issue has remained politically divisive. Trump and some of his allies have also claimed that officials linked to Barack Obama were behind what they describe as a“Russia collusion hoax”. These claims have been rejected by Obama's representatives.

In earlier comments to media outlets, Obama spokesman Patrick Rodenbush dismissed such allegations as“ridiculous” and said they were an attempt to distract from other issues.

Before his death, Mueller publicly defended his investigation. Writing in a 2020 opinion article, he said the inquiry was necessary to understand what he described as a serious threat to US democracy. He maintained that the work carried out by his team was based on evidence and followed the law.

Mueller also rejected criticism of cases brought during the investigation, including that of political strategist Roger Stone, who was convicted on several charges linked to the probe before later receiving clemency.

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In a statement, Mueller's family confirmed his death and asked for privacy. They said he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2021 and retired from legal practice the following year.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological condition that affects movement and balance, and is more common in older people.