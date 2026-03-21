Fire Breaks Out During Building Renovation In Warsaw, Resulting In Deaths Of Two Ukrainian Citizens

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Ukrinform correspondent, the Warsaw police press service stated this in a comment.

"Among the deceased are two Ukrainian citizens, and another Ukrainian has been hospitalized," the Warsaw police said.

According to law enforcement, a total of four people died in the fire, and two others were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition.

The outlet Rmf24 reports that the fire broke out on Saturday at around 16:00 Kyiv time in a building under renovation that housed a shooting range. The four deceased and one injured person were members of the renovation crew. Another person nearby was also injured. The seriously injured individual was evacuated to the hospital by helicopter. All the deceased and injured were over 40 years old. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Police and the prosecutor's office are working at the scene.

Fire at Czech arms firm will not disrupt drone supplies to Ukraine – initiative leader

Previously, it was reported that in South Korea, a fire at an auto parts factory in the city of Daejeon killed 14 people and injured 60 others.

Photo: Miejski Reporter, X