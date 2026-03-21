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Moi Renews Call To Public To Refrain From Spreading Rumours, Unreliable Information

Moi Renews Call To Public To Refrain From Spreading Rumours, Unreliable Information


2026-03-21 07:07:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior renewed its call to the public to refrain from spreading rumours or sharing unreliable information.

MoI advised to always verify the the accuracy of the news before circulating it, relying solely on official channels for correct information.

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The Peninsula

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