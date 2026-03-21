Navy's 'Taragiri' Set To Get Commissioned On April 3, Reflects Success Of India's Aatmanirbharta Initiatives

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Indian Navy is set to commission its latest stealth frigate, INS Taragiri (F41), on April 3. It will serve as a powerful testament to the nation's journey towards becoming a completely self-reliant naval power.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and is expected to highlight the country's growing indigenous capabilities in naval power.

INS Taragiri is the fourth vessel under the Project 17A class of stealth frigates and represents a major advancement over earlier warship designs. Driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, Taragiri is designed for 'High-Speed – High Endurance' versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations.

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, the 6,670-tonne warship incorporates over 75 per cent indigenous content.

The project reflects the success of the government's 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbharta initiatives, with contributions from more than 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), supporting thousands of jobs across the country.

Beyond its role as a premier hunter of the seas, Taragiri is built for the complexities of modern diplomacy and humanitarian crises. Its flexible mission profile makes it ideal for everything from high-intensity combat to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

INS Taragiri is armed with an advanced suite of weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and a dedicated anti-submarine warfare system.

These capabilities are integrated through a sophisticated combat management system, allowing rapid and coordinated responses to threats in complex operational environments.

The Indian Navy continues to grow as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible, Aatmanirbhar force, safeguarding the seas for a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat guarded by ships designed by Indians, built by Indians and operated by Indians.

Taragiri stands ready for a promising future as a beacon of rising maritime power and an ironclad guardian of our blue frontiers.