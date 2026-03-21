India Records Sharp Rise In Nano Urea And Nano DAP Usage

MENAFN - KNN India)India has witnessed a significant increase in the adoption of nano-fertilizers, with cumulative sales reaching 1,593.37 lakh bottles of 500 ml each, as per official data from Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

This total sales comprises 1,219.27 lakh bottles of Nano Urea and 374.10 lakh bottles of Nano DAP.

Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, shared this information in a written reply to a Lok Sabha query, highlighting ongoing efforts to scale up nano-fertilizer adoption across India while integrating modern application technologies for enhanced efficiency.

Field trials conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural ReseaIndia has witnessed a significant increase in the adoption of nano-fertilizers, with cumulative sales reaching 1,593.37 lakh bottles of 500 ml each, as per official data from Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (ICAR) and State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) have shown that foliar application of Nano Urea, combined with conventional basal fertilizers, can reduce urea use by 25-50 percent while improving crop yields by 3-8 percent.

Similarly, partial substitution of phosphorus fertilizers with Nano DAP, up to 50 percent, has shown comparable yields in select crops such as potatoes.

To ensure long-term effectiveness, the government has initiated several research projects, including a Phase-II study with the National Productivity Council and a five-year network project with ICAR to evaluate nitrogen use efficiency across diverse agro-ecological zones.

Standardised application protocols and farmer awareness programs are being promoted to address nutrient deficiencies observed at higher substitution levels, particularly in low-fertility soils.

The government has also focused on improving access to application technologies. Initiatives include drone-based spraying, distribution of battery-operated sprayers, and pilot training through Village Level Entrepreneurs.

Nano fertilizers are being made available through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) and are promoted via awareness camps, field demonstrations, webinars, Kisan Sammelans, and educational films in regional languages.

Under the Namo Drone Didi (NDD) scheme, as many as 1,094 drones have been distributed to Women Self Help Groups.

Additionally, ICAR institutions, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and SAUs have procured 297 drones, conducting 36,882 demonstrations across 38,280 hectares, benefiting over 426,579 farmers.

(KNN Bureau)