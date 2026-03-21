Zelensky: Bilateral Talks In US To Continue Tomorrow, Diplomacy Continues

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening video address.

"Our team is currently in the United States and a meeting already took place today. Representing the American side were Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It is important for all of us in the world that diplomacy continues and that we are working to end this war – Russia's war against Ukraine. No one wants this war. The teams will continue discussions tomorrow. The key issue is to understand how ready Russia is to move toward a real end to the war, and whether it is ready to do so honestly and with dignity. Especially now, when the geopolitical tensions have only increased due to the situation in Iran. The team will provide a detailed report," he said.

Zelensky signs law restoring Ukraine-EU agreement on scientific and technological cooperation

As Ukrinform reported, on March 21, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami, Florida, for talks with U.S. representatives.

The delegation includes Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the President's Office Serhiy Kyslytsya, and the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia.

The U.S. side is represented by White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.