No Power Outages Expected On Sunday Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, NEC Ukrenergo stated this on Telegram.

"Tomorrow, Sunday, no measures to limit consumption are planned," the message reads.

Citizens are advised to use high-power electrical appliances during daytime hours, from 10:00 to 15:00.

Power outages reported in three regions after Russian strikes – Ukrenergo

As Ukrinform reported, 47,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia were left without power following a Russian attack.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here