No Power Outages Expected On Sunday Ukrenergo
"Tomorrow, Sunday, no measures to limit consumption are planned," the message reads.
Citizens are advised to use high-power electrical appliances during daytime hours, from 10:00 to 15:00.Read also: Power outages reported in three regions after Russian strikes – Ukrenergo
As Ukrinform reported, 47,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia were left without power following a Russian attack.
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here
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