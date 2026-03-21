Repair Work Continues Following Strikes On Energy Facilities In Chernihiv And Zaporizhzhia Regions Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, Zelensky stated this in his evening address.

"This morning I had a discussion with Prime Minister Svyrydenko and Minister of Energy Shmyhal on the situation after the Russian strikes. In the Chernihiv region, there were significant outages, and part of the region is currently without electricity. Repair work is ongoing. There was also a repeated strike. Nevertheless, all the necessary services for restoration have been deployed," Zelensky said. He thanked everyone working for the people and to restore power.

According to him, repair work is also ongoing in Zaporizhzhia after a strike on an energy facility. Power supply is expected to be restored.

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"There were strikes in the Sumy region, as well as in the Dnipro region. Strikes also hit our Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Wherever needed, units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, emergency and repair crews, and municipal services are operating. Everyone is working," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, early on Saturday, March 21, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv, leaving most of the region without power.

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