Jaishankar, Iran FM Discuss West Asia Conflict, Regional Implications

Jaishankar, Iranian FM Discuss Conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday conveyed greetings for Navroz and Eid to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed with him the latest developments related to the ongoing West Asia conflict and its wider regional implications.

In a post on X, he said, "Spoke this evening to FM @araghchi of Iran. Conveyed greetings for Navroz and Eid. Our conversation was on the latest developments regarding the conflict. And its implications for the larger region." Spoke this evening to FM @araghchi of Iran. Conveyed greetings for Navroz and Eid. Our conversation was on the latest developments regarding the conflict. And its implications for the larger region. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 21, 2026

Iran's Stance on Regional Normalization

According to the official X post of the Iranian Embassy in India in the conversation, "Referring to the current situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as part of the broader regional context and a consequence of the hostile and aggressive actions of the United States and Israel, Araghchi stressed that normalization of the situation depends on the cessation of attacks and aggression by the aggressors, and that any halt to the war must be accompanied by guarantees preventing the recurrence of such aggressions."

Telephone Conversation Between the Foreign Ministers of Iran and India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, held a telephone conversation with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they... - Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 21, 2026

PM Modi Speaks with Iranian President

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and extended greetings on the occasion of Eid and Nowruz, while also expressing concerns over recent developments affecting regional stability amid the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he conveyed his wishes for peace, stability and prosperity in West Asia during the festive season as the conflict escalates, with the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

"Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia," the post read.

India Condemns Attacks, Stresses Maritime Security

The Prime Minister also strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, noting that such actions pose a serious threat to regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. He also highlighted the importance of maritime security, particularly commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating India's stance on safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that the shipping routes remain open and secure amid the tensions.

"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure," the PM wrote in his post.

He further appreciated Iran's continued support in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals residing in the country.

Background of the Escalating Tensions

The conversations comes against the escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)

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