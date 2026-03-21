Japanese Vessels To Be Allowed To Transit Strait Of Hormuz, Iran Says

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has announced that Japanese vessels will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that the waterway remains open but is restricted for countries that have carried out military actions against Iran.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, told Kyodo News Agency:“From our perspective, the strait is open; however, it is closed to vessels belonging to countries that have taken military action against us. Other countries can pass through.”

He added that Iran is prepared to facilitate safe passage for countries such as Japan, noting that coordination with Tehran would ensure secure transit.

Japan imports more than 90 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East and is heavily dependent on this route.

The strait has faced heightened restrictions following attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28.

In the early days of the conflict, Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned that any passing vessel could be targeted.

However, Tehran has recently softened its position, stating that only vessels from“hostile countries” would be denied passage.

Reports indicate that ships from countries such as China and India have already transited the strait in coordination with Iran, with Japan expected to follow.

Some vessels are reportedly using routes close to Iran's coastline as a“safe corridor,” while authorities are developing a system for the inspection and registration of ships.

Meanwhile, several countries-including Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom-have called for safe passage through the strait and are engaged in discussions with Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

Approximately 20 percent of global crude oil supplies pass through this route, making any disruption a significant risk to global energy markets.

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