Afghanistan Buzkashi Team Secures 3Rd Place In International Tournament
The third-place match in the Buzkashi-style competition was held today (Saturday) between the national teams of Afghanistan and Russia, where Afghan riders defeated the Russian team 6-0.
In this tournament, Afghanistan achieved third place among nine participating countries.
Earlier, Afghanistan's national team had performed strongly in the group stage, defeating the teams of Hungary, Mongolia and Russia.
In the semifinals of the 2026 Buzkashi competition held in Kazakhstan, Afghanistan lost 4-2 to Uzbekistan, falling short of reaching the final.
The international Buzkashi competition in this edition included teams from Afghanistan, Russia, Hungary, Mongolia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, and Tajikistan.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Pipe Network Launches Solanacdn: A Free, Open-Source Validator Client With Built-In Acceleration For Solana
CommentsNo comment