Afghanistan Buzkashi Team Secures 3Rd Place In International Tournament

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL(Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national Buzkashi team secured third place in the international Buzkashi competition after defeating Russia's national team.

The third-place match in the Buzkashi-style competition was held today (Saturday) between the national teams of Afghanistan and Russia, where Afghan riders defeated the Russian team 6-0.

In this tournament, Afghanistan achieved third place among nine participating countries.

Earlier, Afghanistan's national team had performed strongly in the group stage, defeating the teams of Hungary, Mongolia and Russia.

In the semifinals of the 2026 Buzkashi competition held in Kazakhstan, Afghanistan lost 4-2 to Uzbekistan, falling short of reaching the final.

The international Buzkashi competition in this edition included teams from Afghanistan, Russia, Hungary, Mongolia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, and Tajikistan.

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