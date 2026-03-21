Trump Considers Gradual Reduction Of US Military Operations In Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump, while announcing the deployment of additional forces to the region, stated that Washington is considering a“gradual reduction” of military operations in Iran.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump said the US is“close to achieving its objectives” while also assessing the possibility of scaling back its military actions.

These remarks come as the Trump administration has deployed 2,500 additional naval forces to the region and requested that Congress allocate extra funds to cover the costs of the conflict.

The White House has indicated that these operations could last between four to six weeks, and they are now entering their third week.

The developments occur amid ongoing attacks involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Reports indicate that in various parts of Iran, particularly in Tehran, dozens of people have been killed in the strikes. Iran has also carried out retaliatory attacks on US targets in the region using ballistic missiles and drones.

US officials have said that the goal of the conflict is to weaken Iran's military capabilities and reduce threats, though they have not provided details on its expected duration or outcome.

According to reports, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Iran, over 1,000 in Lebanon, and a number of Israeli and US personnel have also lost their lives.

sa