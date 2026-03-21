NATO Withdraws Forces From Iraq, Relocates To Europe
According to the BBC, the move comes in response to deteriorating security conditions and escalating tensions in the region.
In a statement, NATO said its non-combat mission-which supports Iraq in developing more sustainable and effective security institutions-will continue operating from the alliance's command center in Naples, Italy.
Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, thanked Iraq and partner nations for facilitating the safe withdrawal.
“I would like to thank the Republic of Iraq and all allies who assisted in the safe relocation of NATO personnel,” he said.
NATO emphasized that its mission in Iraq remains advisory in nature and does not involve combat operations.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Pipe Network Launches Solanacdn: A Free, Open-Source Validator Client With Built-In Acceleration For Solana
CommentsNo comment