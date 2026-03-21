NATO Withdraws Forces From Iraq, Relocates To Europe

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The NATO military alliance has withdrawn all its personnel from Iraq and relocated them to Europe amid rising security concerns, media reports said.

According to the BBC, the move comes in response to deteriorating security conditions and escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement, NATO said its non-combat mission-which supports Iraq in developing more sustainable and effective security institutions-will continue operating from the alliance's command center in Naples, Italy.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, thanked Iraq and partner nations for facilitating the safe withdrawal.

“I would like to thank the Republic of Iraq and all allies who assisted in the safe relocation of NATO personnel,” he said.

NATO emphasized that its mission in Iraq remains advisory in nature and does not involve combat operations.

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