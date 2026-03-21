Muslim World League Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks On Southern Syria

In a statement issued today, the organization's General Secretariat denounced the assault as a violation of international laws and norms, particularly the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, reaffirming its full solidarity with Syria and its people against anything that violates its sovereignty or threatens its security and stability.

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