Muslim World League Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks On Southern Syria
Makkah Al Mukarramah: The Muslim World League strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on military infrastructure in southern Syria.
In a statement issued today, the organization's General Secretariat denounced the assault as a violation of international laws and norms, particularly the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, reaffirming its full solidarity with Syria and its people against anything that violates its sovereignty or threatens its security and stability.
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