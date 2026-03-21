Police Detain Suspect In Case Of Murder Of Police Officer In Sloviansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine stated this on its website.

On March 19, during a document check, the man opened fire on a police patrol.

Police Captain Oleh Zakharenko, a senior district police officer of Police Department No. 4 of the Kramatorsk District Police Department, died at the scene from his injuries.

“To locate and detain the suspect, a special police operation was launched. Today, police received information from local residents who noticed a man matching the suspect's description,” the police said.

After thoroughly searching the area where the suspect was believed to be hiding, officers detained him.

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The operation was carried out by criminal investigation officers together with fighters from the Rapid Operational Response Unit and canine teams.

Preliminary information indicates that the man was absent without leave. Evidence was seized from him, including a firearm.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 348 (killing of a law enforcement officer), Article 262 (theft or misappropriation of firearms), and Article 263 (illegal handling of firearms).

The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 19 in Sloviansk, a man shot and killed a police officer during a document check.