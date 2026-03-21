Assam Elections: CM Sarma To Hold 40 Km Roadshow On March 24

BJP Kicks Off Campaign with Roadshow

Ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a roadshow will be held in the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency, a day after the final date for filing nominations, which is March 23.

Speaking to the media, the CM said that the BJP-led NDA is trying to start the election campaign on March 24. "A roadshow will be held in the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency, which will cover around 40 km. But regular meetings will start from March 26," said Sarma.

Seat Allocation Clarified

Clarifying on the previous withdrawal of a seat allocation of a BJP candidate from Chamaria, he said it was erroneously allotted to both the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The CM said, "Now we have decided that there will be no BJP candidate in Chamaria; our candidate will be in Dalgaon."

Sarma Slams Congress Candidate List

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Sarma claimed the BJP's position has strengthened following the release of the Congress candidates' list, which he alleged was published to aid another party rather than secure victory. "It seems that the Congress list is being published to help someone. They are not giving serious candidates or trying to give tickets to anyone, because there are no Hindu people in Rajiv Bhawan," he stated.

Parties Finalise Candidate Rosters

Assam Congress on Friday released the fourth list of seven candidates, taking the total tally to 94 in the 126-seat Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the second list of two candidates, in which they have fielded Jiban Gogoi from Sissirborgaon and Sushri Krishna Saha from the Dalgaon seat. This takes the BJP's total tally of candidates to 90, after the party released the first list of 88 candidates on March 19.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled on May 4. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

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