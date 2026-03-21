Versitron Strengthens Industrial Networking Portfolio With Managed Switches For System Integrators

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 20, 2026 6:30 am - Versitron introduces 10-Port Managed Industrial and 7-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ switches, enabling system integrators to deploy scalable, high-performance, and reliable networks with fiber connectivity and advanced management features.

Newark, March 18, 2026 – Versitron announces the expansion of its industrial networking solutions with two advanced switching products: the 10-Port Managed Industrial Switch and the 7-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch. Designed specifically for system integrators, these switches deliver a powerful combination of rugged durability, advanced Layer 2 management, fiber connectivity, and PoE+ capability, enabling reliable and scalable network deployments in demanding environments.

As industrial networks become increasingly complex, system integrators must deploy solutions that ensure seamless connectivity, efficient traffic management, and uninterrupted operation. Versitron's latest industrial switches address these needs by providing flexible port configurations, intelligent network control, and industrial-grade performance in compact, deployment-ready designs.

10-Port Managed Industrial Switch: High-Performance Networking for Harsh Environments

The 10-Port Managed Industrial Switch, featuring 8 RJ45 Ethernet ports and 2 SFP fiber ports, is engineered to support high-performance networking in industrial environments where reliability is critical. This switch enables system integrators to build resilient network architectures that integrate both copper and fiber connections, ensuring extended reach and high-speed data transmission.

With advanced Layer 2 management capabilities, including VLAN segmentation, Quality of Service (QoS), link aggregation, and network monitoring, integrators gain complete control over network traffic. These features allow for efficient bandwidth allocation, improved security, and optimized performance across connected devices.

The inclusion of dual SFP fiber ports provides flexibility for long-distance communication, enabling network expansion across industrial campuses, transportation systems, and utility infrastructures. This makes the switch ideal for applications that require both high port density and reliable fiber connectivity.

Built with industrial-grade components, the switch operates reliably in extreme temperatures and harsh conditions, including environments with vibration, dust, and electrical interference. Its rugged design ensures continuous operation in mission-critical applications such as industrial automation and control systems.

7-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch: Efficient Power and Connectivity at the Edge

The 7-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch, equipped with 6 RJ45 Ethernet ports and 1 SFP fiber port, combines advanced network management with Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) capability, enabling system integrators to power edge devices directly through the network.

Supporting IEEE 802.3af and 802.3at standards, this switch delivers reliable power to devices such as IP cameras, wireless access points, VoIP phones, and IoT sensors. This eliminates the need for separate power sources, simplifying installation and reducing infrastructure costs-particularly in surveillance and smart building deployments.

The integrated SFP fiber port allows for seamless connection to fiber backbone networks, enabling long-distance communication while maintaining high performance. This makes the switch ideal for distributed network environments where devices are spread across large areas.

Advanced Layer 2 management features provide system integrators with full control over network operations, including traffic prioritization, VLAN configuration, and real-time monitoring. These capabilities ensure efficient network performance and reliable operation across all connected devices.

Like all Versitron industrial solutions, the 7-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch is designed for durability, operating reliably in extreme environmental conditions. Its compact design and industrial-grade construction make it suitable for deployment in control cabinets, outdoor installations, and remote network locations.

Designed for Modern System Integration Challenges

Both switches are purpose-built to address the evolving needs of system integrators working across industries such as:

Industrial automation and control systems

Security and surveillance networks

Transportation and infrastructure projects

Energy and utility networks

Smart city and IoT deployments

By combining fiber uplink capability, PoE+ support, and advanced management features, these switches enable integrators to deploy high-performance networks that are both scalable and resilient.

Why System Integrators Choose Versitron Industrial Switches

System integrators rely on Versitron's industrial switch solutions because they deliver:

Flexible Connectivity: RJ45 and SFP ports for seamless copper and fiber integration

PoE+ Capability: Power edge devices without additional infrastructure

Advanced Management: VLAN, QoS, and monitoring for optimized performance

Industrial Durability: Reliable operation in harsh environments

Scalability: Designed to support network growth and expansion

These features enable integrators to design and deploy efficient, future-ready network infrastructures that meet the demands of modern applications.

Availability

The 10-Port Managed Industrial Switch and 7-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch are available now. System integrators can explore product specifications and place orders directly through the official website:



Versitron also provides comprehensive technical support, documentation, and expert assistance to ensure seamless deployment and integration.

About Versitron

Versitron specializes in advanced networking and fiber optic solutions for industrial, enterprise, and mission-critical applications. With a strong focus on reliability, scalability, and performance, Versitron empowers system integrators to build robust and efficient network infrastructures.