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China Says Force Won't Solve Middle East Tensions

China Says Force Won't Solve Middle East Tensions


2026-03-21 04:00:52
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over rising tensions in the Middle East, warning that the use of force is not the solution.

In a post on the social media platform X, spokesperson Lin Jian stated that armed conflict only breeds further hatred and cannot resolve disputes.

He urged the parties involved to immediately halt military operations and prevent the situation from escalating.

Lin added that China will continue its mediation efforts to end the conflicts and restore peace and stability in the region as quickly as possible.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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