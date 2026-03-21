China Says Force Won't Solve Middle East Tensions
In a post on the social media platform X, spokesperson Lin Jian stated that armed conflict only breeds further hatred and cannot resolve disputes.
He urged the parties involved to immediately halt military operations and prevent the situation from escalating.
Lin added that China will continue its mediation efforts to end the conflicts and restore peace and stability in the region as quickly as possible.
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